Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 59,405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 808,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

