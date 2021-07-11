Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. 5,764,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,968,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

