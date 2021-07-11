Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys 59,405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. 1,472,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,455. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

