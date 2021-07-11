Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,510.37. 931,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,386.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

