Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $3.25 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.71. 436,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,480. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $105.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

