Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $34.20 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 5.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

