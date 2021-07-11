Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $34.20 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 5.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,060. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

