Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.90. 1,562,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

