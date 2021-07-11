Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,073 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.48. 4,088,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.