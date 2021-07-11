Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 56,365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.23. 2,295,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,704. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

