Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

