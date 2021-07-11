Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. 306,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,424. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $108.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.