Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 2,928 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

