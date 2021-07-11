Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 886 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.
Shares of DIS stock
traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. 7,873,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,420,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.
In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link
. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DIS traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.04. 7,873,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The company has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.