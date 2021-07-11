Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $59,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.05. 178,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,004. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $190.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.