Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $52.98. 5,764,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

