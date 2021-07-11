Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $76,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

