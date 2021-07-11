Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 926,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,997,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.