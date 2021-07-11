Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Source Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.88. 3,886,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $225.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

