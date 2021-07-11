Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 156,015 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 202,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 104,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $104.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

