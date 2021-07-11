Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VT stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $104.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

