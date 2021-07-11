Vanilla Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,321.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.26 or 0.00029760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00117086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00159970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.42 or 1.00072553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.28 or 0.00958156 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,301 coins and its circulating supply is 658,142 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.