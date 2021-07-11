VAULT (VAULT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,555.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00012000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,555.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,905 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

