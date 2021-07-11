Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,654 shares during the period. Vector Group accounts for 4.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.27% of Vector Group worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VGR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. 309,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,130. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VGR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

