Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $91.71 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000934 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

