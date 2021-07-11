Verasity (VRA) Tops One Day Volume of $23.91 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $45.43 million and approximately $23.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00302739 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,025,262,109 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

