VeriCoin (VRC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $852.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $852.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,171.54 or 0.99966273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007194 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,839,421 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

