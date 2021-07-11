VeriDocGlobal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $236,476.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $236,476.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00233892 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00807792 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,699,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

