Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,133,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,500,583 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of Verizon Communications worth $1,460,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

