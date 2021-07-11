Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $113,444.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $113,444.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.54 or 0.06292754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.11 or 0.01459599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00395498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00146001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00620724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00408486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00326327 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,844,047 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

