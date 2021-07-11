Vetri (VLD) Price Tops $0.0049

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 61.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00885306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

