Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by RR Partners LP

RR Partners LP decreased its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391,551 shares during the quarter. Viad accounts for about 0.2% of RR Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RR Partners LP owned 0.22% of Viad worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 222,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

