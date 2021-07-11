VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $250,669.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $250,669.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

