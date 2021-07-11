Viberate Market Capitalization Achieves $7.18 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

