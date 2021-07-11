VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and $31,879.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 698.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00093939 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039280 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

