VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $1.09 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

