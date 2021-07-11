VINchain (VIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $205,236.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $205,236.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.80 or 0.00889717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005423 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

