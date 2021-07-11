Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 690% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 98.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00094137 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

