Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,371,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,086,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

