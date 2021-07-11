Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.13.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.29. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

