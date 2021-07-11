Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,342 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.6% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Visa worth $949,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

