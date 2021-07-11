Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Visa worth $1,837,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

