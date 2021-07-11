VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.87. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

