VNT Chain Market Cap Reaches $24.28 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and $32,395.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005375 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.