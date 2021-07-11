VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $33,749.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.00887368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005475 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.