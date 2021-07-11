Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $258.19 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 77,783 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $258,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.03. 14,741,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

