Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,980,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 935.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.26.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.65. The company had a trading volume of 416,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

