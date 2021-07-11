Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,130 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of NIKE worth $345,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,174. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $161.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

