Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,152 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $442,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

JNJ stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.75. 6,120,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

