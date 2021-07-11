Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,949,294 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,949,294 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.94. 16,911,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,084,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

